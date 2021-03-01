Clemson LB target sets commitment date

Four-star 2022 Salisbury, North Carolina outside linebacker prospect Jalon Walker has set his commitment date. Walker will pick out of a group of six including Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, Georgia and North Carolina on March 28. The talented linebacker noted what helped Clemson stand out in an interview with TigerNet last month. “That family bond you get as soon as you walk in,” Walker said. “Those guys are really close with all of the players and personnel and staff and they are always willing to help out with any aspect of it, whether it is life during football or life after football or keeping your body right.” He is rated as high as the No. 4 outside linebacker in the nation and top-40 overall (39; ESPN). His high school season started recently with North Carolina schools playing in the spring.

Walker has multiple projections to Clemson on 247Sports' Crystal Ball.

I will be announcing my commitment on March 28th???????????? !#AGTG pic.twitter.com/lvBUjSaDa8 — Jalon Walker (@JalonWlaker) March 1, 2021

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email