Summer check-in with Clemson targets: 4-star OL Reed Ramsier

Clemson's building quite a reputation in Orlando. 2027 four-star OL Reed Ramsier of Orlando (FL) The First Academy has seen his summer recruitment continue to ramp up, and Clemson is right in the mix for his services. In this next edition of our summer check-in, we drop into a school that has a significant tie to the 2026 class, with Matt Luke looking to do it again. Ramsier received an offer from the Tigers after an impressive showing at Dabo Swinney's high school camp. He worked so much under the hot June sun that his legs gave out on him in Luke's office, being told he was receiving an offer from the Tigers while being rushed Gatorade as he cramped. It served as a funny moment, but also a reminder of the type of player Ramsier is, who fits the identity of what Luke continues to look for on the recruiting trail. As far as the Tigers are concerned, this is a blossoming relationship that's continued to grow by each passing day. "The relationship between my family and me and the coaches is awesome," Ramsier said. "They are constantly texting, asking how summer workouts are going and how the family is. Not only did Coach Luke reach out, but also Coach Pleasant and other assistant coaches." Another aspect of Ramsier's recruitment that will carry weight is that one of his current teammates has spent a considerable amount of time putting together his sales pitch for Clemson. Four-star Chancellor Barclay has been committed to the Tigers since the Elite Retreat and has expressed his love for Clemson to anyone who is willing to listen. "Chance has always pushed for me to go to Clemson," Ramsier said. "He’s like a brother to me, so being able to see how good Clemson treats him and he hasn’t even gotten on campus yet says something about the culture and the family that Clemson football is." Clemson isn't alone in this pursuit for Ramsier's services, with Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, and Penn State being the other standouts of the summer, who have found their way into his top schools along with the Tigers. When Ramsier evaluates what he wants out of a program, he wants to win, but also be surrounded by a group of people he could consider family. "I want to win a national championship," Ramsier said. "I want a good degree and a family atmosphere where my teammates will be at my wedding. I want a program where the coaches develop linemen for the league." Ramsier has confirmed to TigerNet his next trip to Clemson will be for the LSU opener, adding his enthusiasm to see Death Valley under the primetime lights.

