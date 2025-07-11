|
Clemson ranked outside Top 10 in national outlet ranking, Miami tabbed ACC favorite
Pro Football Focus, an outlet first geared to analyzing NFL talent, has been singing the praises of a talent-rich 2025 Clemson football team.
But one area of the site is skeptical that Dabo Swinney's Tigers are even the best team in the ACC. PFF's power ranking projection has Clemson at No. 13 after a set of 10,000 season simulations. The Tigers are billed to have a No. 25 strength of schedule and projected to win just over eight games on that slate (8.18), with still a 30.65% to make the Playoff but only a 2.9% chance at a national title. For comparison, LSU is No. 14 on the power rating and given just a 20.2% CFP chance. Miami is the ACC favorite at No. 9 on the list, given a 52.4% CFP projection and a 20.97% chance to win the ACC (12.78% for Clemson). Miami joins Ohio State (62.7%), Oregon (58.02%) and Georgia (56.99%) as teams given an over 50% shot to make the CFP. According to less technology-based PFF analysis, Clemson has the No. 1 QB in the nation and Top 10 units at wide receiver, O-line, D-line, linebacker and defensive back. The PFF power ratings Top 10 is Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Miami and Tennessee. In-state rival South Carolina is No. 11, given a 23.65% CFP chance. Other teams on Clemson's schedule to make the Top 25 tier include SMU (15) and Louisville (22). Clemson FBS schedule by PFF power ranking South Carolina - 11
LSU - 14
SMU - 15
Louisville - 22
Duke - 27
Syracuse - 35
Boston College - 46
Georgia Tech - 48
UNC - 57
Florida State - 77
Troy - 84
But one area of the site is skeptical that Dabo Swinney's Tigers are even the best team in the ACC.
PFF's power ranking projection has Clemson at No. 13 after a set of 10,000 season simulations.
The Tigers are billed to have a No. 25 strength of schedule and projected to win just over eight games on that slate (8.18), with still a 30.65% to make the Playoff but only a 2.9% chance at a national title. For comparison, LSU is No. 14 on the power rating and given just a 20.2% CFP chance.
Miami is the ACC favorite at No. 9 on the list, given a 52.4% CFP projection and a 20.97% chance to win the ACC (12.78% for Clemson). Miami joins Ohio State (62.7%), Oregon (58.02%) and Georgia (56.99%) as teams given an over 50% shot to make the CFP.
According to less technology-based PFF analysis, Clemson has the No. 1 QB in the nation and Top 10 units at wide receiver, O-line, D-line, linebacker and defensive back.
The PFF power ratings Top 10 is Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Miami and Tennessee. In-state rival South Carolina is No. 11, given a 23.65% CFP chance.
Other teams on Clemson's schedule to make the Top 25 tier include SMU (15) and Louisville (22).
Clemson FBS schedule by PFF power ranking
South Carolina - 11
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!