BREAKING

5-star 'beyond blessed' with Clemson offer
by - Monday, June 1, 2020 7:28 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Denver Harris - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 180   Hometown: Houston, TX (North Shore HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 26 Overall, # 5 CB, # 3 TX

Five-star 2022 cornerback Denver Harris (Houston, Tx.) announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"#AGTG BEEN WAITING ON THIS!!... I’m beyond blessed and extremely honored to EARN an offer from Clemson University," Harris said on Twitter.

Harris is rated as the No. 3 player in Texas and the No. 5 cornerback nationally by 247Sports.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
Twitter reacts to Justyn Ross being out for season
Twitter reacts to Justyn Ross being out for season
Clemson forward withdrawing from NBA Draft
Clemson forward withdrawing from NBA Draft
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 82 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week