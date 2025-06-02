Clemson makes 'strong impression' on 5-star with official visit

Clemson makes 'strong impression' on 5-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright with official visit

In the case of five-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (GA), Clemson stuck the landing and more with the official visit weekend. The Tigers have been in the race for one of the top defenders in the country for quite some time, and the official visit was the culmination of months of intense recruitment. Perry-Wright was one of the top prospects on campus this weekend and is considered a class-altering player for the 2026 cycle. He is currently scheduled to take official visits to Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M. He will head to Miami on June 6, but in the meantime, Clemson's big impression will get to sit for the next few days. That impression was a serious one. "The visit to Clemson was truly amazing," Perry-Wright said. "It felt like home. The energy on campus was special from the coaches to the players to the overall atmosphere; it just felt like a place built on family, culture, and winning. It was a blessing to experience all of that." The Buford native has visited campus numerous times, but this weekend brought a different twist to the experience. From spending time on the lake with other recruits, to having dinner at Dabo Swinney's house, there was a personal touch that resonated strongly with him. He felt like Clemson is significantly invested in him as a player on and off the field. As he stepped off the campus grounds, he left with a feeling that the staff genuinely want and respect him. "I spent time with Coach Eason, Coach Rumph, pretty much the whole staff, and of course Coach Swinney," Perry-Wright told TigerNet. "Their message was clear: they believe in me, not just as an athlete but as a leader and a young man with a future beyond football. They broke down how I’d fit into the system, how they plan to develop me, and that they see me as a priority. I left feeling genuinely wanted and respected." As he continues to evaluate his options, he can't help but feel that the Tigers accomplished their mission of leaving a remarkable impact on the highly touted defender. Plenty of schools are lined up for his services, but the bar has been set at a high mark. "Clemson definitely moved up on my list after this visit, Perry-Wright said. "I’m feeling really good about them. This visit helped a lot—it gave me a full picture of the culture, the brotherhood, and how I’d be developed on and off the field. They made a strong impression, no doubt."

