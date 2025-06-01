Clemson's official visit weekend: Social media sights and sounds

Between the photoshoots, trips to the lake, and poses with Dabo Swinney, there's a little bit of everything for the country's top prospects.

Here's a look at some of those sights and sounds through the lens of social media.

People ask what makes Clemson so special, it’s the fact that they offer chapel during official visits. Jesus Christ plays a huge role in our lives, and Clemson isn’t afraid to acknowledge that. That’s what makes this place different. That’s why I committed! #ALLIN🐅 — Naeem “Tha Dream” Burroughs (@ThaDr3am__) June 1, 2025

Four ⭐️ WR Gordon Sellars and four ⭐️ OL Chancellor Barclay practicing some TD celebrations during their official visit photo shoots.



The Clemson pledges are making the most of the weekend.



📸: @GordonSellars2 (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/wh8lsDV3mJ — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) June 2, 2025

Five ⭐️ LB Tyler Atkinson is getting suited up for a photo shoot.



All a part of the OV experience.



🎥: @adamdropsbombs

pic.twitter.com/D56FOdMeUA — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) June 1, 2025

best safety duo of '26 class🫰🏾 @kaden_gebhardt https://t.co/nyb9EGlp42 — Kentavion ‘’polo’’ Anderson ❹ˢᵗᵃʳ 𝘋𝘉 ✞ (@Kentavion_a) June 2, 2025