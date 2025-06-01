|
Clemson's official visit weekend: Social media sights and sounds
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS) Class: 2026
#144 Overall, #25 WR, #9 NC
#57 WR, #17 NC
#41 WR, #17 NC
The glimpses into the official visit weekend have begun to trickle out.
The Clemson pledges are making the most of the weekend.
📸: @GordonSellars2 (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/wh8lsDV3mJ
All a part of the OV experience.
🎥: @adamdropsbombs
pic.twitter.com/D56FOdMeUA
🧡🐅💜 pic.twitter.com/XBmqZ1MMD1
June 2, 2025
Between the photoshoots, trips to the lake, and poses with Dabo Swinney, there's a little bit of everything for the country's top prospects.
Here's a look at some of those sights and sounds through the lens of social media.
Up next 🐅 pic.twitter.com/3S0rzLoVZ9— Adam (@adamdropsbombs) June 1, 2025
People ask what makes Clemson so special, it’s the fact that they offer chapel during official visits. Jesus Christ plays a huge role in our lives, and Clemson isn’t afraid to acknowledge that. That’s what makes this place different. That’s why I committed! #ALLIN🐅— Naeem “Tha Dream” Burroughs (@ThaDr3am__) June 1, 2025
Four ⭐️ WR Gordon Sellars and four ⭐️ OL Chancellor Barclay practicing some TD celebrations during their official visit photo shoots.
this was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DA9BaV4zqF— Canon Pickett 4🌟 OT (@CanonPickett) June 2, 2025
TE1 👀 @Tayveon33 🐅 pic.twitter.com/r2xipqd1VB— Adam (@adamdropsbombs) June 1, 2025
🐅🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/Yrry6a9ndk— Gordon Sellars (@GordonSellars2) May 31, 2025
Five ⭐️ LB Tyler Atkinson is getting suited up for a photo shoot.
best safety duo of '26 class🫰🏾 @kaden_gebhardt https://t.co/nyb9EGlp42— Kentavion ‘’polo’’ Anderson ❹ˢᵗᵃʳ 𝘋𝘉 ✞ (@Kentavion_a) June 2, 2025
Family is #ALLIN now with @ChancellorB2026!
A check in from our 2 of our 4 ⭐️ on their official visits to @ClemsonFB @ChancellorB2026 @DannyOdem3 #Dioko pic.twitter.com/5XPsrhBEoY— The First Academy Football (@Royals__FB) May 31, 2025
