|
5-star OT picks up Clemson offer
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020 5:21 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Julian Armella - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet:
(5.00)
Height: 6-6 Weight: 300 Hometown: Miami, FL (Gulliver Prep HS) Class: 2022
# 127 Overall, # 14 OT, # 15 FL
Five-star 2022 offensive tackle
Julian Armella (Miami, Fla.) announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
Height: 6-6 Weight: 300 Hometown: Miami, FL (Gulliver Prep HS) Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 127 Overall, # 14 OT, # 15 FL
Five-star 2022 offensive tackle
Julian Armella (Miami, Fla.) announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
"GOD IS GREAT!! EXTREMELY blessed to EARN an offer from Clemson!" Armella posted on Twitter. Armella claims over 30 offers already, including Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia. He is rated as a 5-star by Rivals and a top-150 prospect by 247Sports (No. 14 OT).
"GOD IS GREAT!! EXTREMELY blessed to EARN an offer from Clemson!" Armella posted on Twitter.
Armella claims over 30 offers already, including Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia.
He is rated as a 5-star by Rivals and a top-150 prospect by 247Sports (No. 14 OT).
GOD IS GREAT!! ???? EXTREMELY blessed to EARN an offer from Clemson ! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/sotIYcUgCE— Julian Armella (@ArmellaJulian) June 2, 2020
Tags: Julian Armella
- Heartless -
- Good night and Go Tigers! Hoping for a better day tomorrow. -
- Can we please just make it to football season.... -
- Will someone answer this? -
- Is one person's death more socially important than another? -
- The N-word is a hot debate even in the black community, so -
- TNET: Clemson assistant coach issues statement regarding use of racial slur -
- Statement from the Waterboy II on the state of affairs -
- Rioters say they are going rural! -
- TNET: WATCH: Top 10 ACC freshmen football seasons since 2000 -
- Xavier Brewer -
- So Dabo talked about the incident -
- Surprise..Look who just emailed me about Clemson Football & Fall Campaign! 😸 -
- Attention Spud! -
- Time to tee that tater up. -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
- Dabo on his wife Kathleen: ‘She made me whole’
- Next Man Up: Who steps in and contributes with loss of Justyn Ross?
- What teams offer the most recruits, and where does Clemson stand?
- As 2021 class expands, few spots remain on the defense: Who leads to fill those spots?
- Clemson assistant coach issues statement regarding use of racial slur
- Football is back in Clemson this week, sort of
- For 2021 recruiting cycle, Clemson is down to just a few spots on the offense
- California 5-star says it would be hard to say no to Clemson
- Analyst projects social media earnings with new rule for Clemson QB
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<