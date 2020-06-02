5-star OT picks up Clemson offer
by - Tuesday, June 2, 2020 5:21 PM
Julian Armella - Offensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 300   Hometown: Miami, FL (Gulliver Prep HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 127 Overall, # 14 OT, # 15 FL

Five-star 2022 offensive tackle Julian Armella (Miami, Fla.) announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"GOD IS GREAT!! EXTREMELY blessed to EARN an offer from Clemson!" Armella posted on Twitter.

Armella claims over 30 offers already, including Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia.

He is rated as a 5-star by Rivals and a top-150 prospect by 247Sports (No. 14 OT).

5-star OT picks up Clemson offer
