5-star CB has Clemson in top schools
by - Monday, July 13, 2020 1:22 PM
Jaheim Singletary - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 170   Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Robert E. Lee HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 15 Overall, # 3 CB, # 4 FL

Five-star 2022 cornerback Jaheim Singletary released his top schools after nearly 30 offers and Clemson is in the mix.

Singletary added a Clemson offer earlier this month, rated as a 5-star by Rivals and the No. 3 cornerback in the nation by 247Sports.

Singletary's top-10 also included Georgia, Florida, Texas, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Southern Cal.

Singletary has already totaled seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups through two years of high school ball, according to Maxpreps.

