5-star CB has Clemson in top schools
Jaheim Singletary - Cornerback
Height: 6-1 Weight: 170 Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Robert E. Lee HS) Class: 2022
# 15 Overall, # 3 CB, # 4 FL
Five-star 2022 cornerback
Jaheim Singletary released his top schools after nearly 30 offers and Clemson is in the mix.
Singletary added a Clemson offer earlier this month, rated as a 5-star by Rivals and the No. 3 cornerback in the nation by 247Sports. Singletary's top-10 also included Georgia, Florida, Texas, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Southern Cal. Singletary has already totaled seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups through two years of high school ball, according to Maxpreps.
Top 10... Edit: @Hayesfawcett3— Jaheim Singletary (@Jaheim2_) July 13, 2020
Time Waits For No Man?? pic.twitter.com/SJf3KewgIh
