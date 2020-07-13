5-star CB has Clemson in top schools

Singletary added a Clemson offer earlier this month, rated as a 5-star by Rivals and the No. 3 cornerback in the nation by 247Sports.

Singletary's top-10 also included Georgia, Florida, Texas, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Southern Cal.

Singletary has already totaled seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups through two years of high school ball, according to Maxpreps.