4-star lineman commits to Clemson

After an official visit to Clemson, the four-star prospect Carter Scruggs shut it down, adding to the success that the Tigers' official visit weekend brought.
4-star lineman Carter Scruggs commits to Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago
Carter Scruggs Photo
Carter Scruggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 280   Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#236 Overall, #27 OL, #8 VA
Rivals:
#159 Overall, #8 OT, #3 VA
24/7:
#164 Overall, #9 OT, #7 VA

Matt Luke's recruiting wins continue.

2026 four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County has committed to Clemson, adding more firepower to the trenches.

Scruggs chose the Tigers over Michigan, Penn State, and Georgia, with his pledge being the 18th of the 2026 class.

The Tigers rank No. 3 in the 247Sports Team Composite class rankings, moving past Ohio State earlier in the day with defensive end JR Hardrick's pledge.

This is Luke's sixth commitment on the offensive line for the class of 2026.

