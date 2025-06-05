4-star lineman commits to Clemson

|
4-star lineman Carter Scruggs commits to Clemson
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-5 Weight: 280 Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS) Class: 2026
#236 Overall, #27 OL, #8 VA
#159 Overall, #8 OT, #3 VA
#164 Overall, #9 OT, #7 VA
Matt Luke's recruiting wins continue.
2026 four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County has committed to Clemson, adding more firepower to the trenches. Scruggs chose the Tigers over Michigan, Penn State, and Georgia, with his pledge being the 18th of the 2026 class. After an official visit to Clemson, the four-star prospect shut it down, adding to the success that the Tigers' official visit weekend brought. The Tigers rank No. 3 in the 247Sports Team Composite class rankings, moving past Ohio State earlier in the day with defensive end JR Hardrick's pledge. This is Luke's sixth commitment on the offensive line for the class of 2026.
2026 four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County has committed to Clemson, adding more firepower to the trenches.
Scruggs chose the Tigers over Michigan, Penn State, and Georgia, with his pledge being the 18th of the 2026 class.
After an official visit to Clemson, the four-star prospect shut it down, adding to the success that the Tigers' official visit weekend brought.
The Tigers rank No. 3 in the 247Sports Team Composite class rankings, moving past Ohio State earlier in the day with defensive end JR Hardrick's pledge.
This is Luke's sixth commitment on the offensive line for the class of 2026.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
- NCAA Regional Live: Clemson vs. West Virginia
- NCAA Regional Live: Clemson vs. USC Upstate
- SEC pitcher commits as transfer to Clemson
- Clemson pitcher to enter transfer portal
- Clemson's season ends in disastrous fashion to Kentucky
- Postseason drama at Doug Kingsmore: McGovern, Cannarella shine as Tigers move on
- Clemson OF enters transfer portal
- Swinney camp insider: Pair of QBs impress, standout RB + Ian Schieffelin coaching
- What Max Brown's commitment means for Clemson
- NCAA Regional Live: Clemson faces elimination in Sunday action