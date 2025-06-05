4-star lineman commits to Clemson

2026 four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County has committed to Clemson, adding more firepower to the trenches.

Scruggs chose the Tigers over Michigan, Penn State, and Georgia, with his pledge being the 18th of the 2026 class.

After an official visit to Clemson, the four-star prospect shut it down, adding to the success that the Tigers' official visit weekend brought.

The Tigers rank No. 3 in the 247Sports Team Composite class rankings, moving past Ohio State earlier in the day with defensive end JR Hardrick's pledge.

This is Luke's sixth commitment on the offensive line for the class of 2026.