4-star DE commits to Clemson

"I would like to like to thank all the coaches from all the schools that gave me an opportunity to play and for Clemson University and coach Swinney, coach Venables, and coach Hall for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to play," he posted. "With all that being said I would like to announce that I am committed to the University of Clemson!!! Go Tigers!!!"

It was his fourth visit to Clemson since receiving an offer back in July.

This gives the Tigers their second top-100 2021 commitment (WR Beaux Collins) over the weekend. Clemson’s 2021 class is now rated third overall with seven commits by 247Sports.

Denhoff (6-5, 225) previously had a final group of Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, and Virginia.

For his junior season, he had 92 tackles, 11 sacks, four pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. Over the last three seasons, he has 24.5 sacks and 231 stops.