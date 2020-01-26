4-star DE commits to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, January 26, 2020 8:25 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2020 Top Targets
Cade Denhoff Photo
Cade Denhoff - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 225   Hometown: Lakeland, FL (Lakeland Christian School HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#139 Overall, #15 DE, #23 FL
Rivals:
#147 Overall, #11 DE
24/7:
#47 Overall, #5 SDE, #6 FL
Denhoff has a big-time upside at the DE position
Denhoff has a big-time upside at the DE position

Four-star 2021 defensive end Cade Denhoff (Lakeland, Fla.) committed to Clemson on Sunday morning with an announcement on Twitter.

"I would like to like to thank all the coaches from all the schools that gave me an opportunity to play and for Clemson University and coach Swinney, coach Venables, and coach Hall for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to play," he posted. "With all that being said I would like to announce that I am committed to the University of Clemson!!! Go Tigers!!!"

It was his fourth visit to Clemson since receiving an offer back in July.

This gives the Tigers their second top-100 2021 commitment (WR Beaux Collins) over the weekend. Clemson’s 2021 class is now rated third overall with seven commits by 247Sports.

Denhoff (6-5, 225) previously had a final group of Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, and Virginia.

For his junior season, he had 92 tackles, 11 sacks, four pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. Over the last three seasons, he has 24.5 sacks and 231 stops.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
2020 Recruit Quick Search - 131 Recruits (113 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 21 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week