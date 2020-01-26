|
4-star DE commits to Clemson
|Sunday, January 26, 2020 8:25 AM- -
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 225 Hometown: Lakeland, FL (Lakeland Christian School HS) Class: 2021
#139 Overall, #15 DE, #23 FL
#147 Overall, #11 DE
#47 Overall, #5 SDE, #6 FL
Four-star 2021 defensive end
Cade Denhoff (Lakeland, Fla.) committed to Clemson on Sunday morning with an announcement on Twitter.
"I would like to like to thank all the coaches from all the schools that gave me an opportunity to play and for Clemson University and coach Swinney, coach Venables, and coach Hall for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to play," he posted. "With all that being said I would like to announce that I am committed to the University of Clemson!!! Go Tigers!!!" It was his fourth visit to Clemson since receiving an offer back in July. This gives the Tigers their second top-100 2021 commitment (WR Beaux Collins) over the weekend. Clemson’s 2021 class is now rated third overall with seven commits by 247Sports. Denhoff (6-5, 225) previously had a final group of Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, and Virginia. For his junior season, he had 92 tackles, 11 sacks, four pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. Over the last three seasons, he has 24.5 sacks and 231 stops.
Committed!!! Recruitment is over!!! #ALLIN #WETOODEEP21 #GoTigers?? #RecruitPolk @coachd_dub @joneal39 @OBallcoach @DaRealMarc @H2_Recruiting @CoachVenables @coachski_ @MiguelChavis65 @ClemsonFB @LCSFootball pic.twitter.com/XQ1v08SJfP— Cade Denhoff (@cade_denhoff) January 26, 2020
We just got better!! #ALLIn #TheBestIsYetToCome pic.twitter.com/3HRaGAXIU4— Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) January 26, 2020
- anchrum simpson in reese's 2020 bowl -
- 4 star offensive coordinator Ryan Linthicum -
- Son...Dabo is reelin'em in faster then Ole Spud -
- WE TOO DEEP!!!!! -
- I wonder what Coach Orgeron is saying to Burch right now -
- After visiting this weekend, top qb’s dad is very impressed with Clemson. -
- Lots of buzz that Clemson leads for #1 recruit in 2021 class. -
- Another Day At The Office -
- 247Sports ranks Tiger’s 2021 Recruits #2 with 8, just behind Buckie’s 9. -
- Best post in FGF Schedule CRYING thread -
- Recruiting -
- Every state’s least favorite state -
- Did we have any comits or recruits in the Polynesian Bowl? -
- Gamecoots 2020 football schedule deemed #1 most difficult 2 yrs in a row. -
- WOULD BE perfect TO GET both PAGE & FOREMAN TODAY -
