Clemson QB pledge named Elite 11 finalist

|
Clemson QB pledge Tait Reynolds named Elite 11 finalist
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS) Class: 2026
#266 Overall, #7 QB-DT, #2 AZ
#26 PRO, #3 AZ
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ
Clemson's top 2026 signal caller has received a very high honor.
2026 four-star Tait Reynolds, who has been a Tiger pledge since July, was recently named an Elite 11 finalist and will compete with some of the top quarterbacks in the country in June. Reynolds was invited to compete in the Los Angeles regional back in March, and will be heading back to California later this summer to showcase his skills alongside some of the nation's best quarterbacks. Cade Klubnik was a part of the 2021 Elite 11 class and was named the group's MVP. .@TaitReynoldsQC » 2025 Elite 11 Finalist 🎯 pic.twitter.com/UMP3JeJTtC
.@TaitReynoldsQC » 2025 Elite 11 Finalist 🎯 pic.twitter.com/UMP3JeJTtC— Elite11 (@Elite11) May 23, 2025
