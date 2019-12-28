WATCH: Lee Corso puts on Buckeye headgear on ESPN GameDay
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, December 28, 2019 5:08 PM

ESPN personality Lee Corso donned the Buckeye headgear on Saturday picking No. 2 Ohio State to beat No. 3 Clemson in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

"Brutus was my first pick 23 years ago," Corso said on ESPN College GameDay. "I've picked them 30 times since then. It is the first time that I have picked them as an underdog. Give me Brutus and go Ohio State!"

Ohio State has never defeated Clemson as they are currently 0-3 lifetime.

