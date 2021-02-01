WATCH: Dabo Swinney cheers on his godson Tanner Tessmann in National team debut
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 1, Mon 08:26
Swinney proud of his godson's achievement making the US men's National team
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his wife Kathleen cheered on their talented godson Tanner Tessmann making his US Men's National Team debut on Sunday night.

The US team won 7-0 against Trinidad & Tobago at Orlando's Exploria Stadium.

Tessmann got his first appearance playing for his country late in the second half as a sub to the Swinney's delight.

"Super honored to get my first senior @USMNT call-up," he tweeted. "Let’s get to work."

Pretty cool moment for Swinney and Co. to be in the stands cheering for their godson during a special moment in his life.

The 19-year-old plays professionally for FC Dallas and turned down an opportunity to play football and soccer at Clemson.

Top Clemson News of the Week