WATCH: Dabo Swinney cheers on his godson Tanner Tessmann in National team debut

The US team won 7-0 against Trinidad & Tobago at Orlando's Exploria Stadium.

Tessmann got his first appearance playing for his country late in the second half as a sub to the Swinney's delight.

"Super honored to get my first senior @USMNT call-up," he tweeted. "Let’s get to work."

Pretty cool moment for Swinney and Co. to be in the stands cheering for their godson during a special moment in his life.

The 19-year-old plays professionally for FC Dallas and turned down an opportunity to play football and soccer at Clemson.