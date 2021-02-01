|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney cheers on his godson Tanner Tessmann in National team debut
|2021 Feb 1, Mon 08:26- -
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney and his wife Kathleen cheered on their talented godson Tanner Tessmann making his US Men's National Team debut on Sunday night.
The US team won 7-0 against Trinidad & Tobago at Orlando's Exploria Stadium. Tessmann got his first appearance playing for his country late in the second half as a sub to the Swinney's delight. "Super honored to get my first senior @USMNT call-up," he tweeted. "Let’s get to work." Pretty cool moment for Swinney and Co. to be in the stands cheering for their godson during a special moment in his life. The 19-year-old plays professionally for FC Dallas and turned down an opportunity to play football and soccer at Clemson.
The US team won 7-0 against Trinidad & Tobago at Orlando's Exploria Stadium.
Tessmann got his first appearance playing for his country late in the second half as a sub to the Swinney's delight.
"Super honored to get my first senior @USMNT call-up," he tweeted. "Let’s get to work."
Pretty cool moment for Swinney and Co. to be in the stands cheering for their godson during a special moment in his life.
The 19-year-old plays professionally for FC Dallas and turned down an opportunity to play football and soccer at Clemson.
I couldn’t contain my excitement on the broadcast as my world’s collided: Clemson and USMNT.— Stu Holden (@stuholden) February 1, 2021
Dabo Swinney fan boying up in the stands as his godson, Tanner Tessman, makes his debut. Awesome moment @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/zVUVlRiDIo