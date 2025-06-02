National outlet ranks Clemson's No. 1 prospects in college football since 2000

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson has signed three consensus No. 1 overall prospects since 2020, and The Athletic ranked that trio within their peers this week. That's led by Trevor Lawrence, who went from No. 1 in college to No. 1 in the pros after three seasons. The Athletic ranks him third, behind Texas' Vince Young and Colorado's Travis Hunter. "Even as a ninth grader, the former Clemson quarterback was touted as college football’s next star, and Lawrence played the part perfectly. As a true freshman, he led coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers to one of the most impressive national championships of the modern era when Clemson beat Nick Saban’s Alabama team 44-16. In three seasons at Clemson, Lawrence finished with 10,098 passing yards and became the first player in program history to go No. 1 in the NFL Draft," said The Athletic's Grace Raynor. The next Tiger appears 10 spots later at No. 13 with Da'Quan Bowers from the 2008 class. "Bowers was one of Dabo Swinney’s earliest stars. A unanimous All-American in 2010, the South Carolina native won the Nagurski Trophy, given to college football’s top defender, and the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the nation’s top defensive end," Raynor wrote. Bowers is on Clemson's staff as an assistant defensive ends coach. The most recent No. 1 signee checks in at No. 19, with Bryan Bresee. "Bresee had a standout freshman year, becoming the second player in Clemson history to win ACC defensive rookie of the year honors. But he tore his ACL four games into the 2021 season, cutting short his sophomore year. He bounced back in 2022 to earn second-team All-ACC honors. He finished his career with 50 tackles, 15 TFLs and nine sacks," Raynor wrote. He ranked a spot behind Robert Nkemdiche, who was a one-time Clemson commit out of Grayson (Ga.). They both went No. 29 overall in their respective NFL draft selections.

