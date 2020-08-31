WATCH: Clemson Monday post-practice interviews
by - Monday, August 31, 2020 9:21 PM

Clemson held post-practice interviews Monday with a pair of defenders and a new starter on the offensive line.

Offensive guard Matt Bockhorst talks about the talented Clemson D-line and a "nasty" new-look O-line ready to compete next week.

Defensive line teammates KJ Henry and Tyler Davis (audio issues with the Zoom call) weigh in on their progress and the freshmen D-line standouts.

Watch below:

