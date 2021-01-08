WATCH: Artist paints impressive Dabo Swinney artwork
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of the more famous coaches in the college football landscape.

Swinney's fame has risen so much that notable artist Joe Everson took the time to paint Swinney in his latest creation.

According to his website, the one-of-a-kind painting sold for $5,500.

Check out the making of the painting with a nice touch of playing 'Tiger Rag' in the background:

