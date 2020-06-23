WATCH: ACC Freshman Phenoms featuring Tyler Davis

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the latest 'ACC Football Freshman Phenoms' video featuring Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson's Tyler Davis stepped into the Tigers' defensive lineup and was a force. He set a Clemson record for starts on the defensive line by a true freshman (13). Davis would be a second-team All-ACC selection after registering 51.0 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.