Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson's magical play vs. Bills
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, January 4, 2020 8:44 PM
Troy Taormina - USA Today Sports
Troy Taormina - USA Today Sports

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson led his team from a 16-point deficit to an impressive comeback 22-19 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wildcard game on Saturday.

In overtime, Watson somehow escaped a sack when two defenders hit him to somehow then complete a pass to set up the game-winning field goal.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions around the Internet:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
TV announcers for Clemson-LSU
TV announcers for Clemson-LSU
WATCH: Deshaun Watson makes dazzling play in OT to complete comeback
WATCH: Deshaun Watson makes dazzling play in OT to complete comeback
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week