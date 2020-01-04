Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson's magical play vs. Bills

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson led his team from a 16-point deficit to an impressive comeback 22-19 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wildcard game on Saturday. In overtime, Watson somehow escaped a sack when two defenders hit him to somehow then complete a pass to set up the game-winning field goal.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions around the Internet:

There is no stopping DW4 when the game is on the line ! https://t.co/Mte7KzcNrn — Dan Radakovich January 5, 2020

Deshaun. Freaking. Watson. He is a bad, bad man. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) January 5, 2020

It could only end that way! Give Deshaun the Heisman and the MVP right now! — Tajh Boyd January 5, 2020

Deshaun Watson is the only starting QB in the last 15 postseasons with a 14-point comeback win in college and the pros.



He led a 14-point comeback win vs Alabama in the 2017 CFP Nat’l Championship game, and a 16-point comeback win today. pic.twitter.com/ODxaubr3wR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 5, 2020

It was obvious this kid was different the very moment he tossed that first TD in Athens as a true freshman coming off the bench https://t.co/scR2gGm4lR — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 5, 2020

He’s pretty good. Great Game. Great WIN?? https://t.co/zPRzBW3MqD — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) January 5, 2020

Down 16-0, against all odds. DW4 & TL16. pic.twitter.com/Q0N3FTDTZ8 — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 5, 2020

The last time the Buffalo Bills won a playoff game (12/30/95), this was the No. 1 song in the country. pic.twitter.com/wy2mCeieUp — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 5, 2020

Act like y’all know.... #4 — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) January 5, 2020

A legend is born. @deshaunwatson — Chris Hairston (@CHairston75) January 5, 2020

But what are the odds of Two Clemson-centric organizations rallying from 16 points down! Sheer Will — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) January 5, 2020

Game feels a lot like the second CFP game... 1 team dominated the first half and couldn’t score TDs, settled for FGs. Then a QB from Clemson started a rally with his legs. Seen this story before, and it was real recent. Didn’t end well for the team up North. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 5, 2020