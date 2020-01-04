|
Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson's magical play vs. Bills
|Saturday, January 4, 2020 8:44 PM- -
Houston Texans quarterback
Deshaun Watson led his team from a 16-point deficit to an impressive comeback 22-19 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wildcard game on Saturday.
In overtime, Watson somehow escaped a sack when two defenders hit him to somehow then complete a pass to set up the game-winning field goal.
WATSON IS A MAGICIAN.@deshaunwatson | #BUFvsHOU pic.twitter.com/9p8Zdl8F0Z— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 5, 2020
Check out some of the Twitter reactions around the Internet:
That was another example of @deshaunwatson doing what he does! @ClemsonFB @HoustonTexans— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) January 5, 2020
There is no stopping DW4 when the game is on the line ! https://t.co/Mte7KzcNrn— Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) January 5, 2020
D4 a winner— Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) January 5, 2020
Deshaun. Freaking. Watson. He is a bad, bad man.— David Hood (@MDavidHood) January 5, 2020
@deshaunwatson CHILL OUT ????— Vic Beasley (@VicBeasley3) January 5, 2020
It could only end that way! Give Deshaun the Heisman and the MVP right now!— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) January 5, 2020
4 Go Crazy!!!— Tavien Feaster (@Fast_lane28) January 5, 2020
Deshaun Watson is the only starting QB in the last 15 postseasons with a 14-point comeback win in college and the pros.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 5, 2020
He led a 14-point comeback win vs Alabama in the 2017 CFP Nat’l Championship game, and a 16-point comeback win today. pic.twitter.com/ODxaubr3wR
It was obvious this kid was different the very moment he tossed that first TD in Athens as a true freshman coming off the bench https://t.co/scR2gGm4lR— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 5, 2020
16-0 now in #Clemson lore?— Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) January 5, 2020
He’s pretty good. Great Game. Great WIN?? https://t.co/zPRzBW3MqD— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) January 5, 2020
Down 16-0, against all odds. DW4 & TL16. pic.twitter.com/Q0N3FTDTZ8— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 5, 2020
The last time the Buffalo Bills won a playoff game (12/30/95), this was the No. 1 song in the country. pic.twitter.com/wy2mCeieUp— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 5, 2020
Act like y’all know.... #4— David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) January 5, 2020
A legend is born. @deshaunwatson— Chris Hairston (@CHairston75) January 5, 2020
But what are the odds of Two Clemson-centric organizations rallying from 16 points down! Sheer Will— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) January 5, 2020
Game feels a lot like the second CFP game... 1 team dominated the first half and couldn’t score TDs, settled for FGs. Then a QB from Clemson started a rally with his legs. Seen this story before, and it was real recent. Didn’t end well for the team up North.— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 5, 2020