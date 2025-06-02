4-star RB details Clemson offer, relationship with CJ Spiller

June is already off to a busy start. The flip to the new month began with goodbyes to those on campus for official visit weekend, while behind the scenes, offers began to trickle out for the 2027 class. One of those offers stayed in-state, with 2027 four-star running back David 'Tre' Segarra of Duncan (SC) Byrnes receiving the first Clemson public offer on the offensive side of the ball. Segarra already boasts offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, Boston College, and several other programs. He is currently considered one of the top running backs in the state, as well as within the entire 2027 class. Clemson has now thrown its hat into the ring, taking a relationship that's grown over time to another positive level. As the calendar turned to June, Segarra had a feeling that an offer was forthcoming, especially given the bond he and CJ Spiller had continued to build. Spiller has been very hands-on with the four-star prospect, with the rising junior coming to Clemson's position coach for various things, even if it doesn't relate to football. Seemingly, Spiller has done a good job of gaining ground on his recruitment, being a source for whatever the young tailback may have questions about. "Coach Spiller and I have been building a relationship for a little over a year now, so I kinda knew it was coming," Segarra told TigerNet. "I’ve gotten to know him to be a really good coach and person in general, from helping me with football-related problems to just questions I have about life and the recruiting process." Segarra is looking forward to growing closer to Spiller, and will get that chance very soon. The four-star tailback will be on campus June 4, taking a visit to grow more familiar with the campus. He also has visits planned with Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida. When it comes to how Clemson stands out, he feels like the environment feels like a family, with each coach trying to build something real with the young running back. "What stands out most is the family atmosphere at Clemson," Segarra said. "Every coach is trying to build a real relationship with you."

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!