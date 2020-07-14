Trevor Lawrence named to national award watch list

Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named to the watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award on Tuesday. The O'Brien goes to the top quarterback in the nation and Lawrence has been a semifinalist for the award each of the last two seasons. Lawrence led Clemson on a 25-game winning streak as a starter and was a part of a 29-game winning streak overall into 2020. He became the first true freshman to lead a national title team since 1985 with the 2018 national championship. He finished the 2019 season on a school-best run of 239 pass attempts without an interception. The Cartersville, Georgia native has completed 527-of-804 career passes for 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 1,610 snaps in 30 career games (26 starts), also entering 2020 with 967 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 163 career carries.

Sixteen semifinalists selected from the final watch list will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Davey O'Brien Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Tuesday, Nov. 24). The 2020 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN Thursday, Dec. 10, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

