Travis Etienne makes ESPN All-America first team

TigerNet Staff by

Senior Tigers running back Travis Etienne was honored by ESPN as an All-American on Tuesday. Etienne picked up the nod as an all-purpose player. "The 5-10, 205-pound senior was as consistent as he was explosive this season," ESPN's Chris Low said. "He was a big play waiting to happen and had 18 plays from scrimmage of 20 yards or longer. Etienne was also the only player in the country with more than 800 rushing yards (882) and more than 500 receiving yards (524). His 1,635 all-purpose yards ranked fourth nationally, and he totaled 12 rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns." Alabama's Mac Jones picked up the QB nod over contenders such as Trevor Lawrence and Kyle Trask (Florida). The Crimson Tide had six All-American selections total, including center Landon Dickerson who will be out for the Playoffs (knee).