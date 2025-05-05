Tigers tumble in polls after another road ACC series loss

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Another road-ranked ACC series loss meant a tumble in the polls for Clemson baseball. The Tigers fell six spots to No. 12 with Baseball America and No. 9 with D1Baseball. Clemson suffered a second consecutive ACC series loss for the first time under Erik Bakich's leadership, and only the second time overall in the Bakich era (2023-on). The Tigers had multiple opportunities to win game one at No. 5 Florida State and rallied to take game two, but Seminole bats put up 20 runs on 21 hits in a mercy-rule win in eight innings to clinch the series Sunday. "Friday night’s result was particularly hard to swallow, as the Tigers led 4-2 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and 5-4 in the bottom of the 10th. In their lone victory, Clemson scored five runs across the eighth and ninth innings—headlined by a Cam Cannarella two-run triple—and received shutout relief appearances from Chance Fitzgerald and Reed Garris. The Tigers on Sunday cut an early 10-0 deficit down to just two runs, but Florida State’s high-powered offense was too much to overcome," said Baseball America. FSU moved up as high as No. 2 overall with D1Baseball on Monday. Georgia moved to No. 1 for Baseball America with a 4-0 week, while Texas held on to the top spot for D1Baseball despite getting swept at Arkansas. The tough road slate continues with a trip Tuesday to a Coastal Carolina team ranked as high as No. 8 (6 p.m./ESPN+). In the ACC stats, Clemson is 12th in slugging percentage (.445) and 14th in batting average (.273) with the eighth-most runs (341). Pitching, the Tigers have slipped to ninth in ERA (5.02) with the sixth-best opposing batting average (.245) and third-most strikeouts (448). Dominic Listi remains toward the top in on-base percentage (.511; 2nd) but two Tigers crack the Top 10 in strikeouts (Josh Paino, 63, 2nd; Jacob Jarrell, 48, 9th). On the mound, Aidan Knaak is second in strikeouts (80) and Lucas Mahlstedt is still seven clear of the next conference peer in saves (15). B.J. Bailey qualifies for the Top 10 in least runs allowed (24; 7th), earned runs allowed (23; 9th) and walks allowed (19; 10th). Clemson in the Top 25 (Monday a.m.) D1Baseball: 9

Baseball America: 12

