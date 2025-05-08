Tigers conclude home ACC action looking to bounce back against Blue Devils

The Tigers conclude their regular-season home schedule with a three-game series against Duke this weekend. SERIES SETUP • Who – Duke (33-15, 14-10 ACC) vs. Clemson (37-13, 14-10 ACC) • Best Ranking – DUK – NR; CU – No. 6 NCBWA • When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – Mike Freeman, William Qualkinbush • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 133-78-2 (1904-2024) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 69-33-1 (1905-2023) STARTING PITCHERS • Friday – TBA (DUK) vs. TBA (CU) • Saturday – TBA (DUK) vs. TBA (CU) • Sunday – TBA (DUK) vs. TBA (CU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 25-5 home record, lost at No. 8 Coastal Carolina 5-3 on Tuesday night. • The Tigers are averaging 7.0 runs per game and hitting .270 with a .441 slugging percentage, .407 on-base percentage and 58 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.96 ERA, .247 opponents’ batting average and 2.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976. DUKE OVERVIEW • Duke, which has a 5-8 road record and is averaging 8.6 runs per game, is led by 13th-year Head Coach Chris Pollard. • The Blue Devils defeated Queens 12-2 at home on Tuesday. They are hitting .291 and have a 4.62 ERA and .980 fielding percentage. • Ben Miller is hitting .335 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs, Jake Hyde has 51 RBIs and Reid Easterly has a 7-1 record and four saves. QUICK HITS • On Saturday at 1:30 p.m., Clemson will honor its senior players on Senior Day. • Clemson has a .976 fielding percentage, just behind the school record of .977, set by the 2023 team. • Clemson is 22-1 when outhitting its opponent and 6-1 when totaling the same number of hits as its opponent. GRADUATES • Four Tiger players received their diplomas during commencement ceremonies in Littlejohn Coliseum on May 8,9. • Jay Dillard, Lleyton Lackey and Lucas Mahlstedt earned their bachelor’s degree. • Dillard and Lackey earned their degrees in only three years. • Andrew Ciufo earned his master’s degree. • Tristan Bissetta, Reed Garris and Josh Paino earned their certificates. CIUFO FIELDING AT SHORTSTOP • Senior infielder Andrew Ciufo missed the last half of the 2024 season due to injury and returned for his sixth year in college in 2025. • The starting shortstop is hitting .243 with five homers, seven doubles, 25 RBIs, 27 runs and three steals in 47 games (46 starts). • He has 10 sacrifice bunts in 2025, tied for seventh in a season in Tiger history. • He has committed only six errors and has a stellar .966 fielding percentage. • In his two years as a Tiger, he is hitting .257 with nine doubles, a triple, seven homers, 41 RBIs, 46 runs and eight steals in 74 games. • In his two years as a Tiger, he has committed only 11 errors and has a .962 fielding percentage.