Dominic Listi ranks second in the ACC in on-base percentage on a Tigers team looking to get out of a losing stretch. (Photo: Jim Cowsert / Imagn Images)
Tigers conclude home ACC action looking to bounce back against Blue Devils
CU Athletic Communications - 16 minutes ago

The Tigers conclude their regular-season home schedule with a three-game series against Duke this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Duke (33-15, 14-10 ACC) vs. Clemson (37-13, 14-10 ACC)

• Best Ranking – DUK – NR; CU – No. 6 NCBWA

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Mike Freeman, William Qualkinbush

Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 133-78-2 (1904-2024)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 69-33-1 (1905-2023)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – TBA (DUK) vs. TBA (CU)

• Saturday – TBA (DUK) vs. TBA (CU)

• Sunday – TBA (DUK) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 25-5 home record, lost at No. 8 Coastal Carolina 5-3 on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.0 runs per game and hitting .270 with a .441 slugging percentage, .407 on-base percentage and 58 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.96 ERA, .247 opponents’ batting average and 2.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

DUKE OVERVIEW

• Duke, which has a 5-8 road record and is averaging 8.6 runs per game, is led by 13th-year Head Coach Chris Pollard.

• The Blue Devils defeated Queens 12-2 at home on Tuesday. They are hitting .291 and have a 4.62 ERA and .980 fielding percentage.

• Ben Miller is hitting .335 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs, Jake Hyde has 51 RBIs and Reid Easterly has a 7-1 record and four saves.

QUICK HITS

• On Saturday at 1:30 p.m., Clemson will honor its senior players on Senior Day.

• Clemson has a .976 fielding percentage, just behind the school record of .977, set by the 2023 team.

• Clemson is 22-1 when outhitting its opponent and 6-1 when totaling the same number of hits as its opponent.

GRADUATES

• Four Tiger players received their diplomas during commencement ceremonies in Littlejohn Coliseum on May 8,9.

Jay Dillard, Lleyton Lackey and Lucas Mahlstedt earned their bachelor’s degree.

• Dillard and Lackey earned their degrees in only three years.

Andrew Ciufo earned his master’s degree.

Tristan Bissetta, Reed Garris and Josh Paino earned their certificates.

CIUFO FIELDING AT SHORTSTOP

• Senior infielder Andrew Ciufo missed the last half of the 2024 season due to injury and returned for his sixth year in college in 2025.

• The starting shortstop is hitting .243 with five homers, seven doubles, 25 RBIs, 27 runs and three steals in 47 games (46 starts).

• He has 10 sacrifice bunts in 2025, tied for seventh in a season in Tiger history.

• He has committed only six errors and has a stellar .966 fielding percentage.

• In his two years as a Tiger, he is hitting .257 with nine doubles, a triple, seven homers, 41 RBIs, 46 runs and eight steals in 74 games.

• In his two years as a Tiger, he has committed only 11 errors and has a .962 fielding percentage.

