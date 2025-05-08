Former Clemson defender signs rookie contract

sports_football
Former Clemson defender Barrett Carter signs rookie contract
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

Former Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter signed his rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced on Thursday.

From the Bengals:

"The Bengals today signed four draft picks — G Dylan Fairchild, LB Barrett Carter, OT Jalen Rivers and HB Tahj Brooks. Four of the Bengals' six selections in the 2025 NFL Draft now have been signed.

"Carter (6-0, 231) was selected in the fourth round (119th overall) out of Clemson University. In 52 games played with 40 starts over four seasons (2021-24) with the Tigers, he recorded 233 tackles, 31.5 TFLs, 12.5 sacks, 24 PDs, three INTs and two FFs. He was voted a team captain for the 2024 season, and garnered first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference and third-team All-America recognition from the AP."

The total slot value for the contract is set at $5.18 million (Spotrac).

