Tigers return home to host Georgia State

The Tigers host Georgia State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. GAME SETUP • Who – Georgia State (4-13) vs. Clemson (5-8) • Best Ranking – GSU – NR; CU – NR • When – Tuesday (6 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – Tim Bourret, William Qualkinbush • Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – Sold out (available on StubHub.com) SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – 0-0 STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Rafael Acosta (GSU - 1-0, 0.87 ERA) vs. RHP Ricky Williams (CU - season debut)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 5-3 home record, was swept in three games at No. 18 North Carolina last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 4.8 runs per game and hitting .232 with a .345 on-base percentage, .377 slugging percentage and nine steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.66 ERA, .256 opponents’ batting average and 3.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973.

GEORGIA STATE OVERVIEW

• Georgia State, who has a 2-10 road record, is led by second-year Head Coach Brad Stromdahl.

• The Panthers, who have lost seven in a row, were swept at Kentucky. They are hitting .239 and have a 5.90 ERA and .960 fielding percentage.

• Will Mize is hitting .371 with two homers and nine RBIs, and Ashby Smith is batting .348 with six RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has played Georgia, Georgia Regents, Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech, but has never faced Georgia State.

• Clemson’s bullpen pitched 12.1 scoreless innings in the last two games at No. 18 North Carolina last weekend.

• Clemson’s bullpen has a 3.21 ERA and .240 opponents’ batting average in 2021.

CLARK IN CONTROL

• Junior lefthander Mat Clark has used his control and change of speed to be effective on the mound during his entire career.

• He is 0-0 with one save, a 2.40 ERA and .236 opponents’ batting average in 15.0 innings pitched over four relief outings in 2021.

• He has 16 strikeouts against no walks in 2021.

• In ACC games, he is 0-0 with an 0.96 ERA and a .212 opponents’ batting average in 9.1 innings pitched over two relief outings.

• In ACC games, he has nine strikeouts against no walks.

• In 11.1 innings pitched after the fifth inning, he has allowed just five hits, no runs and no walks with 12 strikeouts.

• In his career, he is 15-3 with a 2.82 ERA and .213 opponents’ batting average in 121.1 innings pitched over 41 appearances (12 starts).

• His 83.3 career winning percentage is tied for eighth in Clemson history.

• He has 113 strikeouts against only 30 walks in his career, good for a 3.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio, sixth in Clemson history.

• He has a 2.23 walks-per-nine-innings-pitched mark.