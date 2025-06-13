sports_baseball
Clemson built a Top 5 transfer portal class as of Nate Savoie's commitment this week.
Podcast: How should we evaluate Bakich's portal class? (+ Ben Boulware's instant impact)
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago

Erik Bakich has once again secured a haul of talent in the portal.

After last year's portal class didn't live up to expectations, how should we judge this group?

In this edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, Grayson Mann tackles that question as well as breaks down just how impactful Ben Boulware has been in his new role on the football side of things.

