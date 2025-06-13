Podcast: How should we evaluate Bakich's portal class? (+ Ben Boulware's instant impact)

After last year's portal class didn't live up to expectations, how should we judge this group?

In this edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, Grayson Mann tackles that question as well as breaks down just how impactful Ben Boulware has been in his new role on the football side of things.

