WATCH: Clemson's Woody McCorvey talks storied CFB career, multiple battles with cancer

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson football chief of staff Woody McCorvey recently sat down for a podcast to talk about his standout career in college football and some tough battles along the way. Video description: With nearly 50 years of coaching experience, Coach McCorvey shares his inspiring journey through the highs and lows of his career. From breaking barriers in the SEC to facing multiple battles with cancer, his story is one of resilience, dedication, and triumph. Clemson bio: The 2025 season is his 48th in college football as either a coach or an administrator. McCorvey returned to the Clemson program for the 2009 season, Swinney’s first full year, and he has helped him bring the Tigers to a level of consistent excellence that culminated in national championships following the 2016 and 2018 seasons. With Sylvester Croom’s induction in 2022, McCorvey has worked for four coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame. He has also been in significant coaching roles with Gene Stallings and Phil Fulmer. He has worked for four national championship coaches: Ford, Fulmer, Stallings and Swinney. Swinney has a 176-44 record as head coach since McCorvey joined his staff. The Tigers have won nine ACC titles, nine division titles (plus additional championship berths in divisionless seasons in 2020 and 2024) and posted 12 bowl wins in 16 years. McCorvey serves as the primary liaison between Swinney and the athletic and IPTAY administrations. He also oversees the management of the football administrative offices and has served as a key point of contact for NFL personnel as Clemson has expanded its pipeline to the pros. He supervises the football budget and works with the academic staff to oversee that important area. With McCorvey’s assistance, Clemson posted the highest NCAA Graduation Success Rate of any public power conference program in the metric’s history in the latest data released in 2024. In 2022, he was named to the NCAA Football Rules Committee... He was the recipient of the 2015 AFCA Outstanding Achievement Award for his contributions to college football. In 2013, he was on the Rose Bowl Advisory Committee and returned to that role in 2017. He was a member of the College Football Playoff Advisory Committee in 2014-15 as well. In 2010, McCorvey was inducted into the Atmore (Ala.) Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2020 as part of an induction class that included Sylvester Croom, with whom he coached at Mississippi State. In 2021, he was honored as an Alabama Football Legend by the TaxAct Camellia Bowl. Watch below: Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

