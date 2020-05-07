Throwback Thursday: 1995 Clemson Football highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, May 7, 2020 7:34 PM

Today's throwback video is highlights from the 1995 Clemson football season.

The 1995 Tigers finished the season 8-4 (6-2 ACC) and they were coached by Tommy West.

1995 Clemson Schedule:

Western Carolina W 55–9

No. 1 Florida State L 26–45

at Wake Forest W 29–14

No. 11 Virginia L 3–22 70,226

at NC State W 43–22

Georgia L 17–19

at Maryland W 17–0

at Georgia Tech W 24–3

North Carolina W 17–10

Duke W 34–17

at South Carolina W 38–17

vs. Syracuse (Gator Bowl) L 0–41

