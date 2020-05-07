|
Throwback Thursday: 1995 Clemson Football highlights
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Today's throwback video is highlights from the 1995 Clemson football season.
The 1995 Tigers finished the season 8-4 (6-2 ACC) and they were coached by Tommy West.
1995 Clemson Schedule:
Western Carolina W 55–9
No. 1 Florida State L 26–45
at Wake Forest W 29–14
No. 11 Virginia L 3–22 70,226
at NC State W 43–22
Georgia L 17–19
at Maryland W 17–0
at Georgia Tech W 24–3
North Carolina W 17–10
Duke W 34–17
at South Carolina W 38–17
vs. Syracuse (Gator Bowl) L 0–41