Three Tigers listed in first round of Todd McShay's 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay released his latest NFL Mock Draft and has three Clemson players listed in the first round with Isaiah Simmons, Tee Higgins, and A.J. Terrell. Linebacker hybrid Isaiah Simmons was predicted to go No. 4 overall to the New York Giants. "New York has three options in my mind here at No. 4: The Giants can trade out of it, they can look at one of the excellent offensive tackles on the board, or they can draft Simmons as a do-it-all linebacker," McShay said. "General manager Dave Gettleman will hear some interesting offers, but because I'm not doing the same with this mock, I'm going with Simmons. Remember, the Giants allowed 28.2 points per game last season, third-worst in the NFL." Simmons had 107 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, and 16 tackles for loss last season. Next up was Higgins projected to go to the Green Bay Packers with the No. 30 pick (down eight spots). "Logic points toward the Packers finally getting Aaron Rodgers a playmaker on the outside opposite Davante Adams this year," McShay said. "The class is deep in wide receiver talent, and the Packers' depth chart is screaming out for some help. Higgins makes tough, contested catches and then can make defenders miss with his strength."

In 2019, Higgins had 59 receptions for 1,167 yards (19.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell was projected to land with the San Francisco 49ers at the No. 31 selection.

"Ruggs at No. 13 took care of the wide receiver void, and while someone like Texas A&M's Justin Madubuike could be fun in the middle of the defensive front as a replacement for DeForest Buckner, cornerback is the larger issue at hand," he said. "LSU's Kristian Fulton and Ohio State's Damon Arnette shouldn't be ruled out, but Terrell is long and plays fast -- as he ran a 4.42 at the combine. He has the talent to be a difference-maker opposite Richard Sherman."

In 2019, Terrell had 39 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.