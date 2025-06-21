Clemson stars command multiple No. 1 rankings in ESPN outlook

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Another ESPN early NFL draft outlook ranked four Clemson Tigers in No. 1 spots over the course of the breakdown. Cade Klubnik at QB, T.J. Parker at defensive end, Peter Woods at defensive tackle and Antonio Williams at wide receiver have rankings at the top. Both Jordan Reid and Matt Miller ranked Klubnik as the top QB, with Reid going as far as recently projecting him to go No. 1 overall. "Klubnik maintains a strong platform while going through his reads and is consistent no matter the defensive structure. He also has the mobility to escape pressure, but he has B-level arm strength, so it will be important for him to show that he can throw into tight windows this season. His game reminds me a lot of Bo Nix," Reid said. Miller assesses Williams as the top wide receiver and Reid has him at No. 3. Miller has Parker at No. 1 for defensive end and Reid ranks Parker No. 2 behind Auburn's Keldric Faulk. Reid projects Parker to go No. 9 overall. "Parker had a breakout season in 2024, with 11 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and 4 forced fumbles. He is a versatile player capable of playing from multiple pre-snap alignments and stances, using his length as a run defender and closing speed in the pass rush," he said. Both analysts agree on Woods at the top of the DT crop, and Reid has Woods going No. 3 overall currently. "If I were making a way-too-early rankings board, Woods would have an argument to be at the top. At 6-3 and 315 pounds, he has a nonstop motor and wreaks havoc. He has excellent hand power to stack, shed and disrupt plays," Reid said. In the position Top 5 exercise, Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell is as high as No. 2 (Miller) and ranked Top 5 by both (No. 4 for Reid). Reid projected Terrell to go in the back of the NFL draft first round at No. 27. "At 5-11 and 180 pounds, Terrell is smaller than older brother A.J., who plays corner for the Falcons. But Avieon Terrell is a pest for opposing receivers, as his 11 pass breakups tied for the 15th most in the FBS last season. The loaded Clemson defensive front should bring a lot of pressure this season, which could lead to more interceptions for Terrell (two)," Reid said.

