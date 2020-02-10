The All Pro Dad Experience returns to Clemson February 29
Watch Clemson practice immediately after the All Pro Dad Experience.

The All Pro Dad Experience is coming to Clemson on February 29, 2020 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.—and you'll have the opportunity to watch your Tigers practice immediately after!

Held over 100 times in more than 30 different NFL, MLB, and NCAA markets, this one-of-a-kind experience gives you the chance to step onto the field at Memorial Stadium, home of the Clemson Tigers, to enjoy fun and games with your kids and learn practical ways to strengthen your relationship with your family.

Admission is $25 per family. Register today to spend an unforgettable morning bonding with your kids!

Click here for more information and to register

Check out the 2019 Clemson All Pro Dad Experience Recap video below:

