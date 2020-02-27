Tee Higgins not working out in NFL combine

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins is not participating in drills in the NFL combine Thursday. The official reason listed for him is for rest. Higgins did not participate in the bench press either on Wednesday. Clemson's Pro Day is set for March 12. A first-round NFL.com mock draft on Tuesday from Bucky Brooks did not have Higgins in it. NFL.com's Chad Reuter has him going 26th to the Detroit Lions. Higgins made some noise earlier in the week with some impressive measurables: Wingspan: 81 in

Height: 6-3 5/8

Weight: 216

Hand: 9 2/8

Arm: 34 1/8

Elsewhere at the combine, former teammate John Simpson ranked third-best in the bench press among offensive linemen (34; Fresno State's Netane Muti led with 44).

NFL News: Clemson WR Tee Higgins not partaking in NFL combine (rest) while Penn St. WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) is also ruled out.



*Disappointing not to see Higgins. He needs to run in 4.55 to solidify 1st round grade IMO, maybe he will shed some pounds in order to do that at PD — Ryan Sakamoto (@BEASTwriter_) February 27, 2020