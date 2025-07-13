Clemson commit picked in MLB draft early round

Clemson commit Dax Kilby picked in MLB draft early round

Clemson shortstop commit Dax Kilby was selected with the No. 39 overall pick by the New York Yankees on Sunday. Kilby was ranked as the No. 28 prospect overall by ESPN coming into the night. MLB pick slot value is $2,509,500 before any bonus pool money used. He announced a Clemson commitment last November. MLB.com writeup on Kilby: “One of the more polished high school bats available, Kilby has a track record of producing against quality competition on the showcase circuit. There are questions about his long-term defensive home, but his hitting ability could land him as high as the second round if he's signable away from a Clemson commitment. He led Newnan HS to the Georgia state 5-A championship this spring, the Cougars' first title in 34 years. “Kilby has a quick and relatively compact left-handed stroke and a mature approach. He doesn't stray from the strike zone too often and makes consistent contact while looking to drive the ball from gap to gap. He has plenty of room to add strength to his projectable 6-foot-2 frame and should grow into at least average power. “Though Kilby has plus straight-line speed, he plays as more of an average to solid runner. Bothered by shoulder issues early in his high school career, he has a funky arm action and can't make all the throws necessary from shortstop. He'll get a look at second base and also could wind up in left field, though he still may provide enough offense to profile at the less challenging position.” With the 39th pick in the 2025 Draft, the @Yankees select Newnan (GA) shortstop Dax Kilby, No. 62 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



