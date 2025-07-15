|
WATCH: 2025 Clemson offense breakdown
Clemson made available a host of coaches and support staff on Tuesday to preview all things 2025 Tigers.
Here are the offense interviews:
(Elyjah Thurmon's status is being asked about in the video to start off)
