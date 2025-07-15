sports_football
Clemson OL coach Matt Luke likes the experience and depth for his group.
WATCH: 2025 Clemson offense breakdown
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  22 minutes ago

Clemson made available a host of coaches and support staff on Tuesday to preview all things 2025 Tigers.

Here are the offense interviews:

(Elyjah Thurmon's status is being asked about in the video to start off)

