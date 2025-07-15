ESPN coach ranking surprisingly lower on Dabo Swinney in long-term look

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

The numbers like Dabo Swinney's highly successful run at Clemson thus far, but they don't love them, according to ESPN's Bill Connelly. His metrics-based outlook on the best coaches of the last two decades, where all of Swinney's Clemson-best 180 wins and two national titles reside, ranks Swinney at No. 10. Nick Saban leads that list as you would expect, and a sampling of coaches ahead of Swinney include Gary Pinkel (4th), James Franklin (8th) and Les Miles (9th), who tops the Clemson coach by 0.2 in rating (11.4 for Miles, 11.2 for Swinney). Connelly offered an explanation and some charts for Swinney's spot. "Maybe the most confusing coach in this top 20 is Dabo Swinney. Clemson had enjoyed just one AP top-five finish in its history before he took over 16 years ago, and he has led the Tigers to 2 national titles, 6 top-five finishes and 7 CFP appearances. And while they haven't had a true, title-caliber team in a few years, they've still won two of the past three ACC crowns. How is he only 10th?" Connelly said. "The main culprit for Swinney's lower-than-expected ranking is his recent performance -- it has been inferior to both national title standards and his standards. Since we're using a team's performance against 20-year averages, a lot of this rating is basically comparing Swinney to himself, and he hasn't quite measured up of late. "From 2012 to 2020, Swinney's average rating was an incredible 17.0, which would have ranked second to only Saban on the list above. But his average over the past four seasons is only 3.6." Assessing the best active FBS coaches, Swinney checks in at No. 5 overall, trailing Ohio State's Ryan Day (15.8 rating), Tennessee's Josh Heupel (15.1), Georgia's Kirby Smart (14.4) and Franklin (11.6). Connelly explained that the formula is related to his SP+ metric and results against the projected expectations of a given season. In that framework, he combines the raw SP+ averages with a performance versus baseline average, using 60% performance versus baseline and 40% SP+ average. Swinney has one of the highest SP+ rating averages (19; 8th best among those listed; best is Saban's 30.9 and Smart is next at 27), while being tied for 13th-best in average performance versus baseline in the list (6). The Athletic's ranking of the best coaches in the 21st Century had Swinney at No. 5 and CBS rated Swinney as the No. 3 hire of the 2000s.

