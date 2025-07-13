What Blake Stewart's commitment means for Clemson

One of the final pieces of the 2026 class is a victory for the Tigers. 2026 four-star safety Blake Stewart of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy has committed to Clemson, adding another top-tier talent to the future of the Tigers' defense. Mickey Conn sought out his top targets in Kentavion Anderson, Kaden Gebhardt, Joey O'Brien, and Stewart, bringing the four prospects to campus for an official visit back in May. Despite O'Brien's Notre Dame commitment, this is one of the Tigers' best positions for the 2026 class. We've written about the question marks at safety entering 2025, and while players like Ricardo Jones and Kylon Griffin hold potential, there's still an unknown with a larger role that is yet to be answered. Anderson, Gebhardt, and Stewart all bring different traits to the table, giving a diverse group of players for Conn to work with moving forward. For Stewart, it was simple at the end: Clemson's culture stood tall, as well as Conn's plan for him once he is set to arrive on campus. In an earlier conversation with TigerNet as Stewart's recruitment reached its final crescendo, he revealed his thoughts on the Tigers when compared to his other contenders. “Clemson’s message has been steady, development on and off the field,” Stewart said. “Coach Conn’s been the main one in touch. We’ve built a strong relationship. He keeps it real and consistent. They see me fitting in as a versatile safety who can cover and move around based on the scheme. I’ve been to Clemson three times, including my official visit, and the vibe is just different. The culture, the way they invest in their players, it all stands out.” Like Clemson's message to Stewart, in the end, the 2026 recruiting class has also been steady. Sure, there have been top targets that have decided to go on different paths. Still, overall, this is a strong group of prospects that can contribute immediately once a vacuum of talent exits the program after the 2025 season. Stewart was one of Clemson's final pieces, and will no doubt have a quick impact once he arrives on campus very soon.

