What Blake Stewart's commitment means for Clemson
Stewart was one of Clemson's final pieces, and will no doubt have a quick impact once he arrives on campus very soon.

What Blake Stewart's commitment means for Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  9 hours ago

One of the final pieces of the 2026 class is a victory for the Tigers.

2026 four-star safety Blake Stewart of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy has committed to Clemson, adding another top-tier talent to the future of the Tigers' defense.

Mickey Conn sought out his top targets in Kentavion Anderson, Kaden Gebhardt, Joey O'Brien, and Stewart, bringing the four prospects to campus for an official visit back in May.

Despite O'Brien's Notre Dame commitment, this is one of the Tigers' best positions for the 2026 class. We've written about the question marks at safety entering 2025, and while players like Ricardo Jones and Kylon Griffin hold potential, there's still an unknown with a larger role that is yet to be answered.

Anderson, Gebhardt, and Stewart all bring different traits to the table, giving a diverse group of players for Conn to work with moving forward.

For Stewart, it was simple at the end: Clemson's culture stood tall, as well as Conn's plan for him once he is set to arrive on campus. In an earlier conversation with TigerNet as Stewart's recruitment reached its final crescendo, he revealed his thoughts on the Tigers when compared to his other contenders.

“Clemson’s message has been steady, development on and off the field,” Stewart said. “Coach Conn’s been the main one in touch. We’ve built a strong relationship. He keeps it real and consistent. They see me fitting in as a versatile safety who can cover and move around based on the scheme. I’ve been to Clemson three times, including my official visit, and the vibe is just different. The culture, the way they invest in their players, it all stands out.”

Like Clemson's message to Stewart, in the end, the 2026 recruiting class has also been steady.

Sure, there have been top targets that have decided to go on different paths. Still, overall, this is a strong group of prospects that can contribute immediately once a vacuum of talent exits the program after the 2025 season.

Stewart was one of Clemson's final pieces, and will no doubt have a quick impact once he arrives on campus very soon.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson commit picked in MLB draft early round
Clemson commit picked in MLB draft early round
What Blake Stewart's commitment means for Clemson
What Blake Stewart's commitment means for Clemson
Clemson transfer portal commit selected in MLB draft
Clemson transfer portal commit selected in MLB draft
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week