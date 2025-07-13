Clemson's Cam Cannarella picked in MLB draft early round

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson center fielder Cam Cannarella found out his pro organization destination on Sunday. Cannarella was selected No. 43 overall by the Miami Marlins, which has a $2,276,700 pick slot value before any bonus pool money. Cannarella came into the night ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect by ESPN and holding projections as high as going in the 27-pick first round. Cannarella hit .353 with five homers, two triples, 22 doubles, 52 RBIs, 62 runs, a .479 on-base percentage and six steals in 61 games in 2025. He ended the season on a 44-game on-base streak and 22-game hitting streak, as he hit .421 with four homers, a triple, 11 doubles, a .684 slugging percentage and .491 on-base percentage during his 22-game hitting streak. In his career, Cannarella is hitting .360 with 262 hits, 54 doubles, eight triples, 23 homers, 159 RBIs, 192 runs and 30 steals in 178 games. He also has a .551 slugging percentage and .453 on-base percentage. Cannarella (Hartsville, S.C.) was the highest-drafted Tiger since Max Wagner, who was chosen in the second round (No. 42 overall) by the Baltimore Orioles in 2022. Cannarella, the first Tiger drafted by the Marlins since 2005 (Kris Harvey), became the first Tiger since Seth Beer (2016-18) to be an All-American in multiple years, as he was a third-team All-American in 2024 and 2025. Cannarella thanked Clemson after the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament exit last month: "(I don't know) where to start… But thank you Clemson baseball for giving me a chance. Being at Clemson was the best thing that could ever happen to me. To all the friends that I made at Clemson. I just wanna say thank y’all for being a part of my life and I will never forget y’all. And to the coaches thank y’all for all y’all did for me and push me to be the best version of myself. and lastly, to the University, thank y’all for all y’all did for me, and I will never forget any of this. Clemson baseball has been a blessing but my time at Clemson is done(.)" Congrats, @CamCannarella❗️ 👏 ⚾️



The junior OF was drafted in the CB-A round (No. 43 overall) by @Marlins❗️#ClemsonFamily 🐾 🐅#MLBDraft @MLB pic.twitter.com/11FKYxPoBO — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) July 14, 2025 With the 43rd pick in the 2025 Draft, the @Marlins select @ClemsonBaseball outfielder Cam Cannarella, No. 36 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



