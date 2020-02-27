TV network for Clemson spring game announced
by - Thursday, February 27, 2020 3:11 PM
ACC Network announced today that it will air Clemson’s 2020 Spring Game. Kickoff for Clemson’s annual intrasquad Orange & White scrimmage remains scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. More information from ACC Network on its upcoming slate of spring game broadcasts is included below.

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is the exclusive home to ACC football’s slate of spring games throughout the month of April.

“Nine total spring games across the conference throughout the month of April is tremendous accomplishment in ACCN’s inaugural year,” said Stacie McCollum, ESPN vice president of programming and acquisitions. “We are excited to showcase the conference champion, returning stars, and new coaches and players exclusively on the ACC Network.”

ACCN’s coverage begins Saturday, April 4, with four games, including a tripleheader beginning at 10 a.m. ET, featuring Duke (10 a.m.), NC State (12:30 p.m.) and ACC Champion and College Football Playoff finalist Clemson. Boston College will play its Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game at noon that day live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) and will air later on tape-delay on ACCN at 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech (7:30 p.m.) and Pitt (5 p.m.) will host their spring games the following weekend on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11, respectively, while North Carolina (3 p.m.), Florida State (5 p.m.) and Virginia Tech (10 p.m./tape delay) anchor an action packed three weeks of spring football on Saturday, April 18.

Announce teams and additional spring game details will be announced in the coming weeks. All spring football games on ACCN will also be available on the ESPN App.

