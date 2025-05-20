|
Five-star LB Tyler Atkinson locks in official visit with Clemson
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS) Class: 2026
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
#19 Overall, #1 OLB, #1 GA
#15 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA
One of the top prospects for the class of 2026 will be on campus at the end of May.
2026 five-star LB Tyler Atkinson of Loganville (GA) Grayson has set an official visit with Clemson, On3's Pete Nakos reports. Atkinson is considered to be the best linebacker in the country and has plenty of top programs vying for his services. Ben Boulware has made a strong push for the top defender, with him and an entourage of the Clemson staff visiting him to start the year. No. 1 LB Tyler Atkinson has locked in an official visit with Clemson, @PeteNakos_ reports🐅
