Clemson powers to super regional with decisive fourth inning over Kentucky

CLEMSON - Next stop, Super Regionals. Clemson added more hardware to its trophy case on Sunday afternoon, taking down Kentucky to secure the regional championship, 5-1. After a Saturday showdown where one run was the deciding factor against Northwestern, an explosive three runs in the fourth inning would be enough for the Tigers to create needed separation. Clemson's first shot at adding runs to the board came early. Aby Vieira walked on the first count of the inning, followed by Marian Collins' single to right center. Kylee Johnson would load the bases after holding out for another walk, setting up the Tigers with a prime opportunity to create separation. After a quick circle visit, Kentucky's Carson Fall (6-9) settled into the inning, and forced a pop-up from Brockenbrough to shut the door on the Tigers at the top of the second. Despite leaving the second with nothing to show for it, the Tigers didn't take long to capitalize on another significant moment. With Alex Brown on second after a wild pitch, Julia Knowler's RBI double was just enough to float beyond the grasp of a Wildcat outfielder, leaving Brown plenty of real estate to race home for the first run of the day. Kentucky appeared primed for an equal response, quickly getting runners on second and third to combat the Tigers' growing momentum. Reese Basinger (17-5) had different plans. She would conclude the inning with a strikeout, keeping Kentucky scoreless for the third consecutive inning. Where Kentucky's offense continued to sputter out, the Tigers' unit began a steady ascension. After Collins was walked, Taylor Pipkins stepped up to the plate looking to give the home crowd more to cheer for. She accomplished her mission as she launched a two-run homer to left center, giving Clemson a three-run lead early in the top of the fourth. The Tiger onslaught would add one more run in the fourth once the top of the order was reached. Alex Brown registered a single to open things up, setting up Maddie Moore to give Clemson more cushion as it built the lead. Moore launched a shot down the right field line, sending Brown around the diamond to give the Tigers their fourth run of the day. Basinger occupied the circle for most of the afternoon, keeping the Wildcat offense in check for nearly six innings.. She recorded three strikeouts and surrendered one run. Kentucky would inch into Clemson's lead in the sixth, scoring off an error. After the Wildcats put runners on first and second, Brooke McCubbin closed the afternoon, securing the Tigers' trip to Austin with her fourth save of the season. Clemson added an insurance run at the top of the seventh, adding more security to the upcoming trip to Texas. The Tigers is headed to face Texas next in the super regional next weekend in a best-of-three clash for the right to advance to the Women's College World Series. Sent it right out of there 🚀#RoadToWCWS x 🎥 SECN / @clemsonsoftball pic.twitter.com/xxQI1Qox63 — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 18, 2025 Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!