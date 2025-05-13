Clemson's latest NCAA Tournament projection

With two weeks of action before a Memorial Day NCAA Tournament announcement, Erik Bakich's Tigers (38-15) are projected to travel for the regional round now.

D1Baseball.com's latest call has the Tigers staying instate and heading back to Conway for a potential third (or more) meeting(s) with a No. 10 national seed Coastal Carolina.

They are slated as a 2-seed in a regional field with Cincinnati and Yale also and put opposite an Auburn-hosted regional for the next round.

Clemson still holds a Top 16 RPI (14) with a No. 15 strength of schedule (WarrenNolan). They are in the midst of a 3-8 run that's included a second loss of the season to Coastal Carolina and series losses to NC State (sweep), Florida State (won 1-of-3) and Duke (won 1-of-3), also topping Georgia in the midweek in that stretch.

The Tigers start their final regular-season conference series at Pitt on Thursday (6 p.m.).

Clemson hopes to finish strong there and improve its seeding for the ACC Tournament in Durham next week (currently seventh).