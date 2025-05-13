|
Clemson's latest NCAA Tournament projection
Not long ago, Clemson was a unanimous No. 2-ranked team in college baseball.
With two weeks of action before a Memorial Day NCAA Tournament announcement, Erik Bakich's Tigers (38-15) are projected to travel for the regional round now. D1Baseball.com's latest call has the Tigers staying instate and heading back to Conway for a potential third (or more) meeting(s) with a No. 10 national seed Coastal Carolina. They are slated as a 2-seed in a regional field with Cincinnati and Yale also and put opposite an Auburn-hosted regional for the next round. Clemson still holds a Top 16 RPI (14) with a No. 15 strength of schedule (WarrenNolan). They are in the midst of a 3-8 run that's included a second loss of the season to Coastal Carolina and series losses to NC State (sweep), Florida State (won 1-of-3) and Duke (won 1-of-3), also topping Georgia in the midweek in that stretch. The Tigers start their final regular-season conference series at Pitt on Thursday (6 p.m.). Clemson hopes to finish strong there and improve its seeding for the ACC Tournament in Durham next week (currently seventh).
With two weeks of action before a Memorial Day NCAA Tournament announcement, Erik Bakich's Tigers (38-15) are projected to travel for the regional round now.
D1Baseball.com's latest call has the Tigers staying instate and heading back to Conway for a potential third (or more) meeting(s) with a No. 10 national seed Coastal Carolina.
They are slated as a 2-seed in a regional field with Cincinnati and Yale also and put opposite an Auburn-hosted regional for the next round.
Clemson still holds a Top 16 RPI (14) with a No. 15 strength of schedule (WarrenNolan). They are in the midst of a 3-8 run that's included a second loss of the season to Coastal Carolina and series losses to NC State (sweep), Florida State (won 1-of-3) and Duke (won 1-of-3), also topping Georgia in the midweek in that stretch.
The Tigers start their final regular-season conference series at Pitt on Thursday (6 p.m.).
Clemson hopes to finish strong there and improve its seeding for the ACC Tournament in Durham next week (currently seventh).
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!