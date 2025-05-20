Elite LB's Clemson official visit: What it means for the Tigers

Elite LB Tyler Atkinson's Clemson official visit: What it means for the Tigers

The nation's best linebacker, and perhaps the class of 2026's best player, Tyler Atkinson of Loganville (GA) Grayson, travels to campus to close out May. Atkinson has been under consideration as the top prospect for quite some time, and certainly has held the title of best at his position for as long as Clemson has been in the race for his services. So, what does his presence on campus mean for the Tigers? Certainly, it means Ben Boulware's consistent pursuit has paid off in a major way, taking his role incredibly seriously on the recruiting trail, as he wasted no time in acclimating himself with Atkinson to start the year. He, along with Dabo Swinney and Mickey Conn, paid the five-star prospect a visit at his high school in January. I really enjoyed & appreciate the time today with @ClemsonFB 🐅#GoTigers #AtkNup #Dabo@ClemsonTigers @Clemson247@CoachConn @ClemsonInsider @BarstoolClemson @ClemsonPrez @ClemsonTigerNet @grayson_fb @adamgorney @CoachEason1 @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs @TomLoy247 @TheUCReport pic.twitter.com/PFWINeByg6 — Tyler Atkinson (@Tyler16Atkinson) January 18, 2025 Things continued to progress forward with a visit to campus for the Elite Retreat, being witness to that weekend's firepower, as eight prospects committed to Clemson shortly after the trip's conclusion. Now, he's coming back for the visit weekend, pairing himself with other uncommitted prospects, getting a final look at Clemson. There's been a shuffling of the deck when it comes to who will be on campus, and Atkinson adds another interesting dynamic for the staff to host for several days. Another underlying element of Atkinson's recruitment applies to the Tigers. Clemson's star power on the recruiting trail has been redefined several times over, especially when it came to the up-and-down nature of Swinney's 2025 class. While quality over quantity may ultimately define that group, particularly with Brayden Jacobs and Gideon Davidson already showing great promise months into their time on campus, there are still wounds from that cycle. The bevy of decommitments is an issue all programs now face due to the current structure of the sport, but it approached Clemson's doorstep fast. Still, Swinney's staff didn't take long to bounce back massively this year, pairing the Elite Retreat with recruiting wins like Kentavion Anderson and Gordon Sellars coming as the spring progressed. With more commitments likely on the way as the spring turns into summer, Swinney's 2026 class has quickly progressed from good to great. Could great become special? Atkinson's recruitment has been a long battle between the top programs in the country, and Clemson's official visit is a sign that the Tigers are gaining significant ground. Clemson's current pledges have long held the belief that their group was different, chasing the right things in collegiate athletics, with the commitment to Swinney being the coach that symbolizes all of those ideals. In their eyes, more is on the way, and their class could be the best in recent memory. Atkinson could be the icing on that cake. As the spring turns into summer, the official visit weekend will serve as an opportunity for a great class to blossom into something truly special.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!