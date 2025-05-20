Boulware pursuing top linebacker target in North Carolina

Boulware pursuing top linebacker target Caleb Gordon

One of Clemson’s top linebacker targets for the 2026 class is building a strong relationship with Tiger great Ben Boulware. Linebacker Caleb Gordon (6-0 217) of Gastonia (NC) Ashbrook is being recruited by Boulware, the Tigers' new linebacker coach, who was a defensive star on the 2016 National Championship team. A visit to see Gordon was one of the first stops Boulware made when he could first hit the road for the Tigers. Gordon returned that visit in kind in late January when he picked up his offer from the Tigers. He will be returning for an official visit on May 30th. "Looking forward to the visit. I've been up a couple of times. I like what I see," Gordon said. "Good coaches, good people, good coaching staff. Coach Boulware is a great linebacker coach, and coach (Tom) Allen is fantastic as a DC, so I can't wait for the experience." Gordon said he and Boulware have made a strong connection during the recruiting process. A big reason for that is Boulware's youth and the similarity between the two as linebackers. "He's a real straight-up guy for him being young and understanding," Gordon said. "He's not too far away from the game. He knows a dude. He's my height, and that's always a plus. I do remember watching him on that good Clemson team. He plays similar to me, real downhill and hit hard. He's relatable to my measurables. That's somebody I watched growing up. It's good to be recruited by him, an honor." "He came down to the school and not too long after that I went up there on that little visit and got the offer," Gordon continued. "I love everything about Clemson. No doubt I can't wait to go back up, for sure. I wouldn't say I have a favorite, but I'm trickling down on my eggs in the basket. It's getting closer to that time." Gordon plans to announce his commitment in August, so his upcoming official visit to Clemson and other schools will give him a final chance to measure the schools against one another. "For me, since it's getting closer to the end, I'm strictly looking for what team that's really looking to develop," Gordon said. "I know we've got the Transfer Portal and all this, but I want to go to a team that's looking forward to the high school guys." Gordon has already taken an official visit to Virginia. He has East Carolina scheduled for June and either Arkansas or Pitt for June 20th. Gordon said South Carolina was among the schools to come through his school and check in on him this spring, but the Gamecocks felt he was too small to play for them in the SEC. He also had coaches from Duke, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Arkansas come through. Last season Gordon made 141 tackles with two sacks.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!