Swinney says Derion Kendrick isn't in dog house - he's in the 'love shack'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his post-game press conference after his team's dominant 52-17 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Clemson junior cornerback Derion Kendrick didn't play today as Swinney shared that he is in the 'love shack.'

"He was dressed. We just didn’t play him today," he said. "Sometimes people might say you’re in the doghouse. I like to say he’s in the Love Shack."

Swinney is a huge fan of Kendrick, and it was just a disciplinary action that led him not to see the field.

"Just a little team discipline with him," he said. "I love DK. Actually one of my favorites. The Bible says the greatest form of discipline is love. So, just put him in the Love Shack this weekend, and hopefully, he’ll respond the right way. I loved his attitude today. Guys stepped up. Mario (Goodrich) took advantage of the opportunity. Booth continues to play well."

For the season, Kendrick has 11 tackles, five pass deflections, and an interception.

Pretty fun nickname by Swinney calling the doghouse a love shack. The next time your spouse puts you in the dog house, remind them that it is actually a love shack.