Sammy Watkins signs new one-year deal with Chiefs
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, April 3, 2020 8:33 AM
Watkins is staying in Kansas City (Photo: Robert Deutch / USATODAY)
Sammy Watkins is staying with the Chiefs.

Watkins agreed on a new one-year deal worth $9 million with incentives that could reach up to $16 million according to multiple reports. The restructured contract also includes a no-trade clause.

His previous non-guaranteed contract was for $13.75 million salary for 2020.

This move will give the Chiefs around $5 million (previously $171 total cap space) in 2020 cap space this offseason.

Last season, Watkins had 52 catches for 673 yards and three touchdowns, including a team-high 288 receiving yards in the playoffs.

Watkins will only be 27 years old when he reaches free agency next season.

