Ohio State arrives at the Playstation Fiesta Bowl, gives injury report

No. 2 Ohio State has arrived in Phoenix for the 2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 Clemson. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was asked about his team's injury report including quarterback Justin Fields' knee during a short press conference at the airport. "We're expecting to be at full strength," he said. "The injury report coming off of last week was excellent. Everybody was practicing. After three more days of rest, we should be at full strength." Day was asked how he thinks his team will play against Clemson after not performing well in the 31-0 rout in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. "That game, we didn't play very well, I would say. But this time around, I feel like we're going to play good." Day also commented that getting the team ready was more challenging due to a lack of time because of the bowl’s date. “Very unique. This is a unique time frame in terms of coming off of the Big Ten Championship game, getting ready for this,” Day said. “There’s really no precedent for this one because typically in the past, the plan has always been, phase 1, development of the young guys, get rest for the older guys. And then phase 2 is kind of game plan the week before, go home for a little break, and come back. Phase 3 is at the bowl site. “We really didn’t have time for that. So this was somewhere between getting ready for a bowl game and a bye week. We practiced Friday, Saturday, took Sunday off. Went Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday real hard. Gave them three days off, and now we’re back to work here. So I talked to a lot of people about this. I think it’s a really good plan to keep them fresh and also on top of their game. ”

Check out assorted pics and video from their arrival:

Ohio State arrives to Sky Harbor in advance of Fiesta Bowl against Clemson on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/3hsRjZckMN — azcentral (@azcentral) December 22, 2019

The stage is set at @PHXSkyHarbor! pic.twitter.com/3ak0CrTG8L — PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) December 22, 2019