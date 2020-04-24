BREAKING

NFL releases heartfelt video welcoming Tee Higgins to the league
by - Correspondent - Friday, April 24, 2020 9:01 PM

The NFL released a great video after Tee Higgins was selected with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) to the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It features heartfelt comments from his proud mother, former coach Jeff Scott, and former Clemson teammate Dexter Lawrence.

Check it out below:

