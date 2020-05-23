Mike Williams files trademark application for 'Whole Lotta'
Willams is a fan of the phrase 'Whole Lotta'

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams makes moves on the gridiron and off of it.

According to his attorney, Williams has applied for a trademark on the phrase 'Whole Lotta' that he regularly uses on social media.

Williams is also selling gear with the phrase as there are a 'whole lotta' different items to choose from with hoodies, t-shirts, etc. for sale online.

Honestly, I've heard of 'whole lotta' worse phrases than this.

Thanks, Mike...this phrase is now stuck in my head.

