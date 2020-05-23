Mike Williams files trademark application for 'Whole Lotta'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams makes moves on the gridiron and off of it. According to his attorney, Williams has applied for a trademark on the phrase 'Whole Lotta' that he regularly uses on social media. Williams is also selling gear with the phrase as there are a 'whole lotta' different items to choose from with hoodies, t-shirts, etc. for sale online. Honestly, I've heard of 'whole lotta' worse phrases than this.

Thanks, Mike...this phrase is now stuck in my head.

Whole Lotta Collection will be available tomorrow at 8am EST. #WholeLotta ???? @ferroretro

• Saturday May 2, 2020

• https://t.co/4rlkPR0755 pic.twitter.com/IOV2KyjMRr — Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) May 2, 2020