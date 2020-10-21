LSU's Beckham Jr. given ban after handing out money after win over Clemson
by - Wednesday, October 21, 2020 2:15 PM
Beckham was unabashedly handing out cash after the win. (USA TODAY Sports-Chuck Cook)
Beckham was unabashedly handing out cash after the win. (USA TODAY Sports-Chuck Cook)

As it turns out, you can't hand out $100 bills to college players on the field after your school captures a big win.

Former LSU and current NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated his team's national title win over Clemson in January by handing out $2,000 worth to the Bayou Bengals after the win at the SuperDome.

Wednesday, the school announced that the Level III NCAA violation warranted a two-year ban from the LSU facilities.

LSU officials had originally said that the money was fake but even Heisman winner Joe Burrow said it was real shortly afterward.

The school also announced it is docking eight football scholarships over a two-year period after an investigation found booster payments to a father of a football player, which occurred largely during Les Miles' run as head coach there.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Amari Rodgers on the Jim Rome Show
WATCH: Amari Rodgers on the Jim Rome Show
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Syracuse projections, Lawrence start by the numbers
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Syracuse projections, Lawrence start by the numbers
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 24) Author
spacer TNET: LSU's Beckham Jr. given ban after handing out money after win over Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: LSU's Beckham Jr. given ban after handing out money after win over Clemson
 classof1994®
spacer Re: TNET: LSU's Beckham Jr. given ban after handing out money after win over Clemson
 bleedsorange81®
spacer Where's the punishment for LSU's attempt to cover up the act?***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Apparently...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: LSU's Beckham Jr. given ban after handing out money after win over Clemson
 CU_Kobe_24®
spacer You stay classy, Baton Rouge...
 augusta courter
spacer Re: You stay classy, Baton Rouge...
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: LSU's Beckham Jr. given ban after handing out money after win over Clemson
 Mogambu®
spacer Re: TNET: LSU's Beckham Jr. given ban after handing out money after win over Clemson
 Calhoun2®
spacer It's a facility ban. He will just meet them downtown
 76er®
spacer Re: It's a facility ban. He will just meet them downtown
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer WOW! $2000
 TIGrrFnn®
spacer He Will Be Broke....He is Near to the NFL Trash Heap
 morbidtiger®
spacer LSU - penthouse to outhouse
 CU51996
spacer Re: He Will Be Broke....He is Near to the NFL Trash Heap
 mattcah®
spacer Re: TNET: LSU's Beckham Jr. given ban after handing out money after win over Clemson
 TwoNats®
spacer Re: TNET: LSU's Beckham Jr. given ban after handing out money after win over Clemson
 classy paws
spacer Re: TNET: LSU's Beckham Jr. given ban after handing out money after win over Clemson
 Tiger Contractor
spacer Ridiculous - take some more scholarships from LSU***
 cufan®
spacer No, take away the postseason for a few years. That would
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: LSU's Beckham Jr. given ban after handing out money after win over Clemson
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: LSU's Beckham Jr. given ban after handing out money after win over Clemson
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: LSU's Beckham Jr. given ban after handing out money after win over Clemson
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Two year ban?
 T3Tiger®
Read all 24 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week