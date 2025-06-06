PFF ranks Clemson linebackers in top tier nationally

PFF calls Wade Woodaz, Sammy Brown 'a perfect blend' as a top-tier unit nationally

The Clemson D-line is getting the NFL talk this offseason, but the second level is also regarded highly nationally. Pro Football Focus ranked the Clemson linebackers group at No. 9 in college football this season. Highly productive returners Wade Woodaz and Sammy Brown headline the group. "The Tigers’ duo of Wade Woodaz and Sammy Brown is a perfect blend of veteran leadership and a youngster with immense potential," said PFF's Max Chadwick. "Woodaz was the honorable mention on my top-10 linebacker rankings and is incredibly versatile in coverage as a former safety. He forced five incompletions last season and has picked off three passes since 2023. The rising senior is also a weapon as a blitzer, tallying 22 pressures last year — a top-20 mark in the Power Four. "Brown was a five-star recruit from the 2024 cycle and played 454 snaps as a freshman. His five sacks were tied for 17th among Power Four linebackers. Brown will be expected to take the next step as a full-time starter during his sophomore campaign." Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Despite missing two games last season, Woodaz was credited with a team-high 89 tackles (10.0 for loss), three sacks, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception in 707 defensive snaps over 12 games (all starts). He picked up first-team All-ACC honors from Sports Info Solutions.

Brown was a true freshman All-American after being the seventh first-year Tiger ever to total double-digit tackles for loss (11.5). Despite playing under 500 snaps (444), Brown finished just two tackles behind Woodaz (87) and tallied two more sacks (5).

PFF ranked the Clemson D-line at No. 1 in the sport recently.

"Two projected top-10 picks in defensive tackle Peter Woods and edge defender T.J. Parker spearhead the Tigers’ defensive front. Woods is my top returning interior defender and leads all returning Power Four defensive tackles in run-defense grade (89.7) and pass-rush win rate (14.9%) since 2023. Parker is my No. 3 edge rusher and led all returning Power Four edge defenders with 12 sacks last season. He was also one of only three in that same group who earned 80.0-plus grades both as a pass-rusher and run defender," Chadwick said.

